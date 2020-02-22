GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $274.03 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,486,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,510,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

