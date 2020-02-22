Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.