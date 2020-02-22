Gibson Energy (GEI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$28.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.94 and a one year high of C$28.34.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GEI. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.73.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.