Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 61.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

