Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $144.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $134.60 and last traded at $128.54, with a volume of 9251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.