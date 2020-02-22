Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

