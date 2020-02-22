Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€87.50” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.05 ($94.24).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX stock opened at €76.20 ($88.60) on Wednesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -295.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.48 and its 200-day moving average is €71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.