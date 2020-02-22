Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 120” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 120 price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 119 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

