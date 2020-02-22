Golub Group LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golub Group LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

