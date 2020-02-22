Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $337.00

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 334.80 ($4.40), with a volume of 715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.60 ($4.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.43 ($4.16).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 3.46 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

