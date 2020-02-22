Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.50 by Deutsche Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.97 ($27.87).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.94 ($27.84) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.15.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.