Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 15,920 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI opened at $7.70 on Friday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

