Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 5,156 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

