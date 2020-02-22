Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zendesk by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Zendesk by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.76.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $86.25 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,297,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,304 shares of company stock worth $11,506,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.