Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $189.58 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

