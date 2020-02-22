Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Mistras Group worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MG shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mistras Group Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

