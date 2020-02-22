Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

