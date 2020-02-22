Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $251.42 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

