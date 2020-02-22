Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 77.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

BlackRock stock opened at $557.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

