Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,137,000 after buying an additional 280,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 92,173 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNL opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

