Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $303.32 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.41 and its 200 day moving average is $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

