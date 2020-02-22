Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

