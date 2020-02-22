Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,246,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,848,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $299.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.25 and a 52 week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.