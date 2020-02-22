Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after buying an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after buying an additional 356,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 764.0% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,913,233.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $289.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $210.13 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.59 and its 200 day moving average is $264.78.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

