Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in NewMarket by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NEU opened at $424.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.20. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $382.88 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

