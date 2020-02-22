Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $894,950 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

