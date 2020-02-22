Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 241,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 855,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 287,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $122.76 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.