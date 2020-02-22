Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SPB opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

