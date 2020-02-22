Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 934 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,684,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,740,000 after buying an additional 180,525 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

