Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,417 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of ATGE opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

