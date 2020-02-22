Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,628,000 after buying an additional 169,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,563,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $257.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.