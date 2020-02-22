Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $946,296 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

