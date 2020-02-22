Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

