Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $208.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

