Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Groupon earned a coverage optimism score of -3.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the coupon company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Groupon’s score:

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.76 million, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.23. Groupon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

