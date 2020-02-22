Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

