Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:HVT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

