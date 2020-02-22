Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

