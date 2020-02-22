Head-To-Head Analysis: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and BioHiTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $297.69 million 1.31 $25.64 million $1.62 15.62 BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 9.55 -$14.67 million N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.64% 6.68% 5.68% BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Public Education and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00 BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.21%. BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 128.49%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than American Public Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Public Education beats BioHiTech Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

