Head to Head Review: South Plains Financial (SPFI) and The Competition

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare South Plains Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for South Plains Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 South Plains Financial Competitors 3606 8834 6038 370 2.17

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 216.13%. Given South Plains Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 15.41% 11.68% 1.05% South Plains Financial Competitors 21.91% 10.56% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million $29.22 million 12.34 South Plains Financial Competitors $1.71 billion $257.78 million 12.45

South Plains Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 30.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

South Plains Financial peers beat South Plains Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

