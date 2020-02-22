Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HSII stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

