Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Heineken earned a coverage optimism score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Heineken has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

