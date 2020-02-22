Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

