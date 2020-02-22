Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 50%

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 2,668,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 460,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

