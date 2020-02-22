Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 0.70. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

