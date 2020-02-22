HSBC Boosts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target raised by HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s current price.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.58) price target (up from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 696 ($9.16) to GBX 793 ($10.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.77).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 863.20 ($11.35) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 806.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.07.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

