HSBC Increases Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 270

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

TW has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.85 ($2.81).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 228 ($3.00).

In other news, insider Irene Dorner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). In the last three months, insiders bought 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

