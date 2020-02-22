HSBC Upgrades United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to “Hold”

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 900 ($11.84). HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,006.10 ($13.23).

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.92) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 993.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 880.45.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

