Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $371.00

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €371.00 ($431.40) and last traded at €371.00 ($431.40), with a volume of 99 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €368.00 ($427.91).

HYQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €380.00 ($441.86) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of €341.24 and a 200-day moving average of €284.36.

About Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

