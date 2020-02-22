IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $228.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.81. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

